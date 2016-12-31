From problems with public servants getting paid to the legalization of Uber, from a Grey Cup victory to the Rideau Street sinkhole, it was a busy news year in Ottawa.

Now, your local quizmasters here at CBC Ottawa want to determine just how closely you've been paying attention over the past 12 months.

We've come up with 25 mind-busting questions that will test your knowledge of 2016's local stories. Give it a shot!

Can't see the quiz? Take it here.