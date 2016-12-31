CBC Ottawa's year-end news quiz for 2016
Were you paying attention this year? Take our 2016 news quiz to find out
By Trevor Pritchard, CBC News Posted: Dec 31, 2016 9:00 AM ET Last Updated: Dec 31, 2016 9:00 AM ET
From problems with public servants getting paid to the legalization of Uber, from a Grey Cup victory to the Rideau Street sinkhole, it was a busy news year in Ottawa.
Now, your local quizmasters here at CBC Ottawa want to determine just how closely you've been paying attention over the past 12 months.
We've come up with 25 mind-busting questions that will test your knowledge of 2016's local stories. Give it a shot!
Other multimedia
-
LONG READ
Family’s decision to help Haitian orphan has emotional end
-
INFOGRAPHIC
U.S. election 101: How a president is elected
-
INTERACTIVE
Ontario woman goes public after sex assault trial takes twist
-
LONGFORM
Make America White Again: Why Donald Trump plays the race card
-
INTERACTIVE
Poll Tracker: Each candidate's chances in the final hours
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
LONGFORM
Battling the Beast: The fight to save Fort McMurray
-
LONGFORM
Dellen Millard: How a wealthy aviation heir became a convicted murderer