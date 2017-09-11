An incident that happened Monday morning at a Wakefield police detachment is being investigated by Quebec's police watchdog.

In a news release, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) said just before 9:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man detained at the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police station in the La Pêche, Que., community of Wakefield was found hanging by a blanket.

Police intervened quickly, the bureau said, and the man was taken to hospital. His life is not in danger.

No other information was released.

7 investigators assigned to case

The BEI conducts investigations of police when a member of the public dies or is seriously injured during an interaction with police or is injured by a firearm used by a police officer.

The bureau has assigned seven investigators to the case, and they're expected to arrive in Wakefield by about 2 p.m. Monday.

Quebec provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, are assisting BEI in the investigation by providing a forensic identification officer to work under BEI supervision.