Eastern Ontario MPPs Steve Clark and Lisa MacLeod both say they're going to stay neutral during their party's leadership race, in hopes of bringing stability to Ontario's shaken Progressive Conservative party.

Clark, the member for Leeds and Grenville, was deputy leader and tourism and culture critic under former leader, Patrick Brown, who resigned last week after allegations of sexual misconduct.

MacLeod, who has represented Nepean-Carleton since 2006, was named finance critic by interim leader Vic Fedeli earlier this week.

"There is a requirement of stability," MacLeod said. "There are members of this caucus who can provide that level of stability in the interim ... and ensure the next leader will have a party that remains whole and will be competitive."

Both Clark and MacLeod were initially rumoured to be potential leadership candidates themselves, but each has decided against a run for the top job.

Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville, said he's heading to Queen's Park on Monday to help interim leader Vic Fedeli sort out party issues and bring stability as the leadership race gets underway. (CBC)

At this point, only former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford has announced he's running to lead the party, but Caroline Mulroney — daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney — and former Ontario MPP Christine Elliot are both expected to officially enter the race.

"I made the commitment to each of the leadership candidates that I'd remain neutral," MacLeod said. "There will be no formal declaration of support for anybody because the job ahead of us is too important."

Clark, who was first elected to the eastern Ontario riding in 2010, said he plans to meet with Fedeli, the interim party leader, on Monday in Toronto.

"Vic Fideli told me he wanted me to remain, if I wanted to be, as deputy leader and act as deputy house leader and I feel there has to be some people who stays non-partisan and try to rebuild the party and help the camps once the March leadership date is over," Clark said.

He said there are a lot of issues to tackle when he's back at Queen's Park.

While speaking to reporters last week, Fedeli said he wants to fix the problems inside the party and "root out any rot that manifests itself."

Those problems include the party's internal reporting, membership lists and analysis, and security of computer systems. Clark said they also need to prepare once the legislature resumes on Feb. 20.

"The legislative day isn't going to change just because there's a leadership on," said Clark.

"We'll still do our critic roles and our committee roles while the process is taking place, and then it's going to be a very quick transition from leadership convention on March 10 to election day on June 7."