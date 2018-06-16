New MPPs learn logistics of governing as they head to Queen's Park

Ontario's newly elected MPPs are getting ready to head to Queen's Park — some for the very first time.

Many MPPs-elect are new to provincial politics, including a number of the members of the majority PC government.

Some of the most pressing issues new MPPs will have to learn have nothing to do with politics at all, said veteran MPP Lisa MacLeod.

Instead, it's the ins and outs of governing that present a particular challenge, she said.

"Right now I think the pressing issue for all of them is operational and the logistics of running a constituency office, a Queen's Park office, and even their accommodations when they're in Toronto," she said.

Hiring staff, handling a budget, learning about expenses, and figuring out legislative procedure aren't things that are top of mind when a candidate is campaigning, MacLeod said.

But between now and when MPPs are set to be sworn in, the learning will be ongoing.

New MPPs are set to attend a day-long orientation Monday organized by non-partisan legislative staff. They also received a package of briefing notes in the days after the election.

Ottawa West Nepean MPP-elect Jeremy Roberts is not new to politics, but much of his experience lies in the federal arena — Roberts served as an advisor to former Conservative finance ministers Jim Flaherty and Joe Oliver.

The last election Roberts faced was for student co-president at Canterbury High School, so he said he's been reaching out to veteran politicians for advice before he head's off to Queen's Park.

"I might as well take advantage of their experience and try to find out, what are those pitfalls that they might have fallen into early in their careers that they can let me know to avoid?" he said.

But one challenge Roberts might not have to face is finding accommodations in Toronto.

The day after the election, he said his Liberal challenger and riding incumbent Bob Chiarelli reached out to him and offered him his Toronto apartment.

Veterans providing guidance, support

MacLeod has represented the riding of Nepean, formerly Nepean-Carleton, since 2006, and was re-elected on June 7.

But after she was first elected, she said learning how to run her office and figuring out legislative procedure was overwhelming.

"These aren't really partisan matters, they're not really public policy matters the first couple days," she said "What they really are about is how does the legislature function? How does your constituency office function?"

MacLeod has been reaching out to some of the new MPPs to offer some guidance.

"They're going to want to know what the standing orders are," she said. "How do you actually debate in the legislature? How do you ask a question? How much time do you have to debate?"

Veteran MPP Lisa MacLeod says she's been reaching out to newly elected PC MPPs to offer advice. (CBC)

Roberts has spoken to MacLeod for her advice, and has also sought out veteran MPs Dan Albas and Pierre Polievre.

He said he hopes his federal experience will help with the logistics of getting things functioning properly.

"I generally know how a politician's office should function ideally and have a bit of a sense what the different roles are," he said. "I really can't afford to take too long to figure out how to do the job," he said.

New NDP reps head to Queen's Park

NDP MPP-elect Joel Harden is also a Queen's Park newcomer.

He ousted Liberal incumbent Yasir Naqvi in Ottawa Centre on June 7, marking the first time the Liberals have not held the riding since 1995.

He said the training on Monday will be a good opportunity to meet other new MPPs and get more familiar with Queen's Park.

MPP-elect Joel Harden is also a newcomer to provincial politics. He won the riding of Ottawa Centre on June 7. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

"I'm hoping to get a real practical sense of house procedure, logistics of how the building works," he said.

The NDP caucus held their first meeting on Thursday. There, he met some veteran MPPs who he'll be able to turn to if he's ever stuck on an operational or procedural question, he said.

Before entering politics, Harden worked as a community organizer, Carleton University educator and social justice advocate.

"I've worked in the labour movement for a lot of my life and I've come to know the great work that people who work for government and public service provide," he said. "I'm now benefiting from that personally."

"I intend to be a sponge and soak up as much as I possibly can."