Well-known Ottawa moving and delivery company closes its doors

One of Ottawa's largest and oldest moving and delivery companies has closed its doors, laying off approximately 90 employees, according to workers with the company.

Fred Guy Moving and Storage Ltd. has been operating in Ottawa for at least four decades, but on Thursday employees were told to pack up their personal belongings because the company was closing.

Stephan Laurin, 35, worked for the company for 11 years — most recently in the warehouse that stored furniture and appliances the company delivered under contract for local retailers.

"It's pretty sombre and I'm pretty disappointed," he said. "It's not a good feeling and it's almost surreal."

Long-term contracts

The company had lost several long-standing delivery contracts in the last year, including with Sears Canada —which closed and liquidated all its stores in Ottawa and Gatineau in January — and with Home Depot stores in the area, according to Laurin and other employees CBC spoke with.

While the first two months of the year are typically slow in the moving and delivery service, Laurin said during March he noticed delivery team workers were sitting idle, "doing odd jobs like sweeping and cleaning up."

"It was a long time in the making," he said.

Fred Guy Moving and Storage Ltd. did not respond to attempts to reach them for comment.

An employee who only identified himself as Dave at the front door of the business did tell the CBC News the company was closed, but would not confirm why or under what conditions.

He pointed to a yard full of the company's white trucks, saying "there's the proof" the company wasn't operating. He said all current delivery and moving contracts would be honoured.

The company's moving and storage vehicles were all in their lot on Thursday. (Laurie Fagan / CBC )

Tough industry

The news of the company shuttering was a surprise to Adam Anderson, manager of Adam's Moving, who said Fred Guy has been around even longer than his company, which just celebrated its 49th year in operation.

"I'm shocked, because everywhere you look you'd see them, Anderson said. "I didn't see this coming to be quite honest."

"They were one of the more popular delivery companies in the city … it's just sad."

The moving and delivery business is cut-throat, according to Anderson. Long-established companies like Fred Guy which have permanent staff and own a fleet of trucks are being squeezed out by smaller players who undercut rates and only rent trucks on an as-needed basis, Anderson said.

Laurin says managers told him to pick up his regular paycheque on Friday at the office, but he said he is not confident he'll be paid for this week's work or receive vacation pay owed to him.

He hopes to speak with more colleagues he hasn't yet seen.

"I didn't even get to say goodbye to some people I worked with for more than a decade," he said.