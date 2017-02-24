A man police say is banned from driving for life due to impaired driving convictions is facing charges after he was allegedly found riding a gas-powered bicycle while impaired in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday evening.

At about 6:10 p.m. Brockville police officers noticed a man having trouble braking on Buell Street, and stopped him.

He was riding a bicycle equipped with a gas-powered engine, and clutch, which police said qualifies it as a motor vehicle.

"While speaking with the man, it was obvious to [the officers that] he was under the influence of alcohol at the time," Brockville police wrote in a media release issued Friday.

Further investigation revealed he was disqualified from driving for life due to previous impaired driving convictions, police said.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to provide a breath sample and driving a motor vehicle while being disqualified from doing so.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a future date.