A man police say is banned from driving for life due to impaired driving convictions is facing charges after he was allegedly found riding a gas-powered bicycle while impaired in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday evening.
At about 6:10 p.m. Brockville police officers noticed a man having trouble braking on Buell Street, and stopped him.
He was riding a bicycle equipped with a gas-powered engine, and clutch, which police said qualifies it as a motor vehicle.
"While speaking with the man, it was obvious to [the officers that] he was under the influence of alcohol at the time," Brockville police wrote in a media release issued Friday.
Further investigation revealed he was disqualified from driving for life due to previous impaired driving convictions, police said.
The 41-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to provide a breath sample and driving a motor vehicle while being disqualified from doing so.
He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court at a future date.
Lifetime suspended driver arrested driving this motorized bicycle also refused to provide breath sample) ! Gas powered engine w/clutch ! 👮🏻🚔 pic.twitter.com/xAvKPxT3vC—
@BPS_SAFETY