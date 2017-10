Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash with a car in Morrisburg, Ont. as 77-year-old Ronald Taillefer of North Glengarry.

Ontario Provincial Police said that just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the car crossed the centre line and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of County roads 2 and 31.

The 18-year-old female driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

OPP could not say what caused the car to drive into the opposite lane.