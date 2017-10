A man is dead after a car hit his motorcycle in Morrisburg, Ont., Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the car crossed the centre line and collided with the motorcycle at the intersection of County roads 2 and 21.

The man was pronounced dead at hospital. The female driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

OPP said they are currently unsure what caused the car to drive into the opposite lane.

Road detours are in place as the investigation continues.