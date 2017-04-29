A 53-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital with major injuries Saturday after a head-on collision with a small SUV, paramedics said.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Merivale Road and Caldwell Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call, said Ottawa Paramedic Service Supt. Garth Tourangeau.

Car/motorcycle collision, Caldwell AV & Merivale RD Motorcyclist male 53 with multi system trauma, serious condition #otttraffic #ottnews — @OttawaParamedic

The motorcyclist struck the SUV so strongly that he shattered the vehicle's windshield, Tourangeau said.

The force of the crash flipped the man onto the SUV's roof, where he had to be stabilized with a neck brace before he could be moved, said Tourangeau.

He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre with head and chest injuries, Tourangeau said, as well as "orthopedic fractures."

Ottawa police are investigating. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, paramedics said.