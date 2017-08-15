A motorcyclist is in serious condition after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV near Westport, Ont.

The collision happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Westport Road and Devil Lake Road.

A Toyota Rav4 SUV and the motorcycle were both travelling east on Westport Road when the SUV attempted to turn left and the collision occurred, said OPP Const. Roop Sandhu.

A 65-year-old woman who was driving the motorcycle was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the SUV was uninjured, he said.

Traffic was detoured around the intersection for about an hour before reopening Monday afternoon.

The investigation continues.

Westport is approximately 115 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.