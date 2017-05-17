Two people in Greater Napanee, Ont., were taken to hospital with critical injuries Tuesday evening after a motorcycle struck a woman walking her dog.

Ontario Provincial Police said at about 7:28 p.m. a 47-year-old Kingston, Ont., man was travelling east along South Shore Road in Greater Napanee on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle hit a 53-year-old woman who was walking her dog along the eastbound shoulder of the road. The woman is a resident of Greater Napanee, a town about 40 km west of Kingston, Ont.

Passersby called for aid and attended to the two people until an ambulance arrived. Both were taken to hospital with what police describe as critical injuries. The dog was not injured, police said.

Police closed the road for several hours between County Road 25 and County Road 21 while collision investigators examined the scene. The crash remains under investigation.