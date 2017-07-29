Three people are in hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash between two motorcycles on Eagleson Road in Richmond.

Ottawa police said the collision happened around 3 a.m., north of Brophy Drive.

The two drivers and one passenger were sent to hospital.

Ottawa paramedics say a 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were sent to hospital in critical condition, with multiple injuries to their heads and bodies. A 36-year-old man is in serious condition after injuring his head.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Police closed Eagleson Road between Brophy Drive and Ottawa Street as they investigate the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the collision to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.