A 51-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a serious crash with a car on Rideau Road and Bank Street on Wednesday evening has died.

Paramedics said they were called to the crash site at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday and when they arrived they treated the motorcyclist for "multi-systems trauma."

He was taken to hospital in "critical life-threatening condition," paramedics said.

Ottawa police said the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Thursday morning. Police have not released his name.

Officers with the Ottawa police collision unit are investigating.