A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Bank Street and Rideau Road.

Paramedics said they were called to the crash site at 7:47 p.m. Wednesday and when they arrived they treated the motorcyclist for "multi systems trauma."

He was taken to hospital in "critical life-threatening condition," paramedics said.

Ottawa police are investigating.