A Pembroke woman has been charged with careless driving after a Tuesday crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured.

It happened on Highway 60 in North Algona Wilberforce Township, Ont., which stretches from Killaloe, Ont., to the Bonnechere Caves area east of Eganville, Ont.

A motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the highway just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, OPP said in a media release issued Thursday.

The driver of the motorcycle — a 60-year-old man from the rural west Ottawa community of Carp — suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital in an Ornge air ambulance.

The woman from Pembroke, who was driving the other vehicle, was uninjured. She was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.