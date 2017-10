A man who crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Maloney Boulevard in Gatineau at about 6:45 Saturday night has died, according to Gatineau police.

The man, in his twenties, was found unconscious at the scene when police arrived.

Gatineau police said no other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The man was in hospital with severe injuries as of Sunday morning. He died later that day, police said.