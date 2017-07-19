A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after her motorcycle crashed in the south Ottawa community of Greely late Tuesday night.

The single-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Empire Grove Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to police and paramedics.

The woman was found in a ditch suffering from a head injury, multi-system trauma and severe injuries to her legs and arms.

She was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit in critical condition. Police said Wednesday morning that her condition had stabilized.

Roads in the area were closed while police analyzed the crash site, but have since reopened.

The investigation into the crash continues.