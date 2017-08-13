Ontario Provincial Police say the man killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Highway 417 Sunday was a Gatineau resident.

The driver has been identified as 49-year-old Pascal Moreau. His motorcycle struck the guard rail of the eastbound 417 between Cyrville and Innes roads, according to police.

A photo of a motorcycle engulfed in flames was shared on Twitter shortly after the crash.

Avoid 417 east after the split! Motorcycle on fire!

Paramedics were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m. and found the driver unconscious with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The OPP closed the eastbound 417 at the 174 split, as well as the ramp from the Aviation Parkway to the eastbound 417.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.