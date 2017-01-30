Police will be keeping a closer eye on mosques in both Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., after six people were killed and more than a dozen were wounded during a shooting inside a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday evening.

Ottawa police want patrol officers to be more vigilant around mosques in the city after what happened in Quebec City, said spokesman, Const. Marc Soucy, on Monday morning.

In Gatineau, police and Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said there will be a heavier police presence at mosques in that city.

I've asked the city to lower the Canadian Flag at City Hall in solidarity with the Muslim community as a result of the tragedy in Quebec — @JimWatsonOttawa

The flag at city halls in both Ottawa and Gatineau will fly at half-mast.

A public memorial will be held on Parliament Hill from 6-8 p.m. Monday.