Skip to Main Content
Mosaïvernales sculptors shape winter wonderland

Notifications

Photos

Mosaïvernales sculptors shape winter wonderland

Sculptors from the city of Harbin, China, are helping to put the finishing touches on the winter followup to this summer's MosaïCanada exhibit.

20 master sculptors from China helping bring winter exhibit to life

CBC News ·
A Mosaïvernales snow sculpture rises in front of the iconic Mother Earth sculpture, a leftover from the summer exhibit at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Sculptors from the city of Harbin, China, are helping to put the finishing touches on the winter followup to this summer's successful MosaïCanada exhibit.

Mosaïvernales, which begins Friday, is an illuminated showcase of snow sculptures at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, the same site that hosted the MosaïCanada horticultural exhibit.

The snow sculptures are meant to resemble legendary beings 0:30

MosaïCanada drew more than 1.3 million visitors to the park between July and October 2017.

But while MosaïCanada was free, the winter event will cost $10 for each visitor 13 and older.

The exhibit will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays until March 4, weather permitting.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the preparations as Mosaïvernales gets set for Friday's opening.​
Snow sculptors from the Chinese city of Harbin joined the Mosaïvernales team last week to complete the giant frescoes for the exhibit. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
The sculptors arrived from Harbin, the capital of China's in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
Like this summer's successful MosaïCanada exhibit, the winter showcase will see viewers walk a winding path through sculptures drawn from myths and stories. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
The Mosaïvernales snow sculpture exhibit will feature some 25 illuminated snow frescoes. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
Storyteller Daniel Richer will take on the role of the Count of Mosaïvernales for the exhibit. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
A sculptor from Harbin, China works on one of the frescoes at Mosaïvernales. It will be one of 25 illuminated snow frescoes along the trail in Jacques-Cartier Park. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
One of 20 sculptors from China takes a moment during work on the winter exhibit on Monday, Jan. 22. The exhibit runs from Jan. 26 to March 4. (Kristy Nease/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular now in news

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us