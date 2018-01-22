Photos
Mosaïvernales sculptors shape winter wonderland
20 master sculptors from China helping bring winter exhibit to life
Sculptors from the city of Harbin, China, are helping to put the finishing touches on the winter followup to this summer's successful MosaïCanada exhibit.
Mosaïvernales, which begins Friday, is an illuminated showcase of snow sculptures at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, the same site that hosted the MosaïCanada horticultural exhibit.
MosaïCanada drew more than 1.3 million visitors to the park between July and October 2017.
But while MosaïCanada was free, the winter event will cost $10 for each visitor 13 and older.
The exhibit will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays until March 4, weather permitting.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the preparations as Mosaïvernales gets set for Friday's opening.