Mosaïvernales sculptors shape winter wonderland

Sculptors from the city of Harbin, China, are helping to put the finishing touches on the winter followup to this summer's successful MosaïCanada exhibit.

Mosaïvernales, which begins Friday, is an illuminated showcase of snow sculptures at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, the same site that hosted the MosaïCanada horticultural exhibit.

The snow sculptures are meant to resemble legendary beings 0:30

MosaïCanada drew more than 1.3 million visitors to the park between July and October 2017.

But while MosaïCanada was free, the winter event will cost $10 for each visitor 13 and older.

The exhibit will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays until March 4, weather permitting.

Snow sculptors from the Chinese city of Harbin joined the Mosaïvernales team last week to complete the giant frescoes for the exhibit. (Kristy Nease/CBC) Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the preparations as Mosaïvernales gets set for Friday's opening.​

The sculptors arrived from Harbin, the capital of China's in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Like this summer's successful MosaïCanada exhibit, the winter showcase will see viewers walk a winding path through sculptures drawn from myths and stories. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

The Mosaïvernales snow sculpture exhibit will feature some 25 illuminated snow frescoes. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Storyteller Daniel Richer will take on the role of the Count of Mosaïvernales for the exhibit. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

A sculptor from Harbin, China works on one of the frescoes at Mosaïvernales. It will be one of 25 illuminated snow frescoes along the trail in Jacques-Cartier Park. (Kristy Nease/CBC)