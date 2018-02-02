The Mosaïvernales snow sculptures have been repaired and are ready for the public again, but the exhibit won't be open as many hours as before.

The winter version of last summer's popular Mosaïcanada plant sculpture show at Jacques-Cartier Park in downtown Gatineau opened Jan. 26, then closed three days later.

Organizers said warm weather that weekend partially melted some of the sculptures and they needed a few days to repair them.

A notice on the Mosaïvernales website said the exhibit will reopen at dusk Friday, around 5 p.m.

Sculptors from Harbin, the capital of China's in China's northeastern Heilongjiang province, got help from a team of Quebec sculptors who arrived Wednesday and offered to help fix the art. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

While it had opened at 2 p.m. on weekends and 4 p.m. on weekdays, its new opening time is around 5 p.m. in early February and 5:30 p.m. in late February.

The closing time of 10 p.m. remains unchanged.

Organizers say the sculptures have been fixed and the pathways are now ice-free and better lit.

Anyone who bought a ticket for Jan. 26, 27 or 28 can come back again for free if they still have their ticket.

The exhibit will be open until March 4, weather permitting.