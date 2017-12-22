Jacques-Cartier Park will be filled with massive sculptures again in 2018, this time made of ice, but it'll cost money to get in.

Mosaïvernales is the winter iteration of MosaïCanada, an immensely popular Canada 150 installation of plant-based sculptures that drew more than 1.3 million visitors to the park between July and October 2017.

Twenty master sculptors from China will create the massive pieces for the winter exhibit, which will be lit up along a one-kilometre path at Jacques-Cartier Park.

Mosaïvernales opens Jan. 26, 2018, and runs until March 4, 2018, coinciding with Winterlude in February.

Visitors will have to pay $10 to see the new sculptures. Children under 12 will be able to get in for free.

Gatineau city councillors are mulling over bringing MosaïCanada back to the park in the summer. Councillors have set aside $2 million for the exhibit's possible return, Radio-Canada has reported.