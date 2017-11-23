MosaïCanada 150 was a great, green success in more ways than one: the popular horticultural exhibit raked in $28 million for the Ottawa-Gatineau region and more than $32.5 million in additional spending in the province of Quebec, according to a new report by KPMG.

Part of the Canada 150 lineup of events, the exhibit surpassed its goal of attracting 800,000 visitors nearly two months before the end of its run.

More than 1.3 million people visited the display at Jacques-Cartier Park between June 30 and Sept.15, the report said.

A separate report conducted by the research firm SEGMA found 70 per cent of the exhibit's visitors came to the region specifically to see MosaïCanada​ 150.

Mosaïcultures Internationales de Montréal organized the event, which featured some 40 different plant sculptures and included works from Indigenous artists and from Canada's provinces and territories.

Winter exhibit

After the popularity of the summer exhibit, Mosaïcultures will be returning to Jacques-Cartier Park this winter with ice and snow sculptures.

The winter exhibit, which will be open to the public from Jan. 27 to March 4, will reuse some of the structures left over from the summer display.

"We're going to reuse the sculptures like the boats, so we take the metal structure that has already been installed and we build around that, with snow and ice," said Kim Murray, communication manager at MosaïCanada 150, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

Visual effects will be added to the sculptures in the evening, she said.

The winter exhibit is expected to conflict with Winterlude 2018 programming, and one of the festival's most popular attractions — the Snowflake Kingdom — is expected to be altered to accommodate the Mosaïcultures exhibit.

"This setup will be a little redesigned," Murray said. "The project is still in development. We do not have all the details."

While entrance to MosaïCanada 150 was free, Gatineau officials said there will be a fee to visit the exhibit over the winter, though the rate hasn't yet been decided on.