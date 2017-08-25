They hoped for 800,000 visitors in total, but as of Friday, with nearly two months of exhibition time left, MosaiCanada 150 surpassed its goal.

The horticultural exhibition at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., opened June 30 and runs until Oct. 15.

It boasts more than 30 plant-based sculptures representing Canada's provinces and territories.

In recent weeks, Radio-Canada has reported that steps have been taken to try to keep MosaiCanada 150 at the park for another year.

But it's in doubt, as the exhibition received special funding for Canada's 150th birthday celebrations that will no longer be available in 2018. It's also not certain if the horticultural sculptures could co-exist with Winterlude, which is held in the park.

The Quebec government has invested about $2 million in the event.