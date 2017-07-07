Visitors to a Canada 150 event billed as the country's largest horticultural showcase might be grumbling about long waits for expensive parking — but many are willing to bear it as the exhibit is free.

The MosaïCanada exhibition in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park lets visitors wander amidst some 40 towering plant sculptures, designed to reflect the past century-and-a-half in Canadian history.

While there's no cost to get onto the site, parking at six designated MosaïCanada lots can set visitors back as much as $30 per day.

"It was a bit difficult [to find parking]," said Christian Leblanc, who was visiting from New Brunswick, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada. We came to Jacques-Cartier Park and waited a good five minutes. When no one left the parking lot, we went a little further and it cost $30 for a few hours."

This parking lot near Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau, Que., charges people a daily parking rate of $30 — a cost that some visitors say is too high. (Radio-Canada)

Rishi Basak came from much further away — Mexico City, to be precise — and said not only did he pay more than he would back home, he also had to wait about half an hour to find a space.

"We found it pretty expensive. But for us, it was more a question of the time it took to actually get our parking ticket. There was a long lineup," Basak said.

"In Mexico, it would be much, much cheaper."

Other options available

Patrick Doyon, the festival's director of communications, said that while the private parking lot rates are higher near the park's entrance, the prices go down the further one gets from the site.

On Saturdays and Sundays, Doyon said, visitors can park at the Robert Guertin arena and take a free shuttle bus to and from Jacques-Cartier Park. Street parking is also cheaper, as are the lots at the nearby Canadian Museum of History, he noted.

The City of Gatineau is running a free MosaïCanada shuttle to and from the Robert Guertin arena to help visitors avoid long waits for pricey parking. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The site also includes bike parking.

Doyon said the parking fees help pay for the cost of the festival — along with on-site sales of bottled water and snacks like granola bars.

"The money has to come from somewhere," Doyon said. "But still, people are not prisoners of [the festival's] parking. They can go park wherever they wish."

The six lots are managed by the Marc Dubé Group, but MosaïCanada sets the prices, he added.

'A small price to pay'

Both Basak and Barbara Spratley, who came up from London, Ont., to see the exhibition, said that if steep parking fees were the cost of keeping MosaïCanada free, they were willing to pay up.

"I think it's a small price to pay," Spratley said. "[They] could reduce the parking and then charge a fee for [getting] in here. So what would be the difference?"

Organizers say that approximately 150,000 people have visited the MosaïCanada exhibition since it opened on June 30.

The showcase runs until Oct. 15.