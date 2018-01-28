The canal is closed — yet again — and Mosaïvernales is facing challenges just a week before Winterlude is set to begin as this weekend's daytime highs break the freezing mark.

The National Capital Commission closed the Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily Saturday night after the temperature hit a high of 7 C in the afternoon.

The temperature is set to hit a high of 1 C Sunday.

It's the third time the skateway has closed this season after opening Jan. 5. Skaters taking advantage of the last few hours expressed disappointment over over yet another shuttering.

"It bugs me. I always want to go skating on the weekends," said Stephen Gabe, who was frustrated another full weekend of skating would be interrupted.

The skateway was closed last weekend because of above-average temperatures.

"It's unfortunate. That's just the case of winter these days," said Graham Kappel, who was out on the ice Saturday with his brother.

"A few years ago, you could go out and assume that the canal and all the rinks would be open for months at a time. But now, just with the ways things change, it's just going to be like that."

James Kappel, left, and his brother Graham were out on the Rideau Canal Skateway hours before it was set to close because of rising temperatures. (Kimberley Molina/CBC)

Melting Mosaïvernale​s?

Mosaïvernales is also likely to suffer with the increased temperatures. Just one day after its grand opening in Jacques Cartier Park, Saturday's rain caused problems for the snow sculptures and frescoes.

"Certainly what we can wish for is for the god of north to just make its presence known and perhaps lower temperatures for us," said Geneviève Ménard, director of public relations of Mosaïvernales.

"We're looking forward to having lower temperatures for sure next week."

The event has five master sculptors on staff to touch up any drooping faces or melting fingers, Ménard said. They're also building more sculptures to add to the couple dozen already set up.

Rain and above-average temperatures this weekend are likely to affect the dozens of snow sculptures and snow frescoes during Mosaïvernales. (CBC)

The lack of snow has also seen cross-country skiing suffer. The annual Opeongo Classic Loppet — a ski event with races held at Opeongo Nordic in Brudenell, Ont. — had to be cancelled at the last minute Saturday.

Refunds were issued to those who signed up, organizers said.

Despite the see-saw temperatures, ski hills don't appear to be suffering the effects of the higher-than-normal temperatures are ski hills.

Mount Pakenham Ski Resort has been open since Dec. 21, 2017, and hasn't had to close, even as temperatures have risen well above 0 C.

Carrie McCallum, the resort's snow school director, said that's because they use a snow machine on the cold days to create a deep enough base to get them through those temperature spikes.