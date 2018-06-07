Horticultural sculptures set to return to Jacques-Cartier Park

Final touches are being made on another exhibit of large horticultural sculptures in Gatineau's Jacques-Cartier Park.

Mosaïculture is scheduled to open on June 24 and will feature 45 pieces.

When Mosaïculture returns to Jacques-Cartier Park June 22, visitors will be able to view new floral masterpieces and old favourites from last year's showcase. 0:39

A similar exhibition called MosaïCanada 150, which was free for visitors, filled the park in 2017 as part of Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations.

A winter version with snow and ice sculptures called Mosaïvernales failed to draw big crowds. It was plagued by unseasonably warm weather, and there was also a $10 general admission fee.

$20 admission

Now, the 35 green and flowering sculptures that were so popular in 2017 are being brought back for the summer, along with 10 new works, but this time the federal government isn't contributing as much funding and there will be a $20 general admission fee.

Residents of Gatineau will only have to pay $15, which will get them access to the exhibit for the season.

MosaïCanada attracted more than 1.3 million visitors in 2017 and received more than $9 million in government funds.

This year, Gatineau and the province of Quebec each contributed $2 million, while the federal government pitched in $1 million.

The bird tree sculpture is largely finished, but some finishing touches are still being made. (Radio-Canada)

One of the new exhibits is a 100-tonne bird tree which will include representations of endangered birds.

The exhibit will also include information about how the sculptures are put together.

Mosaïculture will run until Oct. 15.