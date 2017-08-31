Two people are safe after escaping an early morning fire at a house in the Glebe.

Ottawa Fire Services responded to a call at 264 Fourth Ave. at 3:44 a.m Thursday. Firefighters arrived as two residents were fleeing the home, according to a news release.

Crews found smoke on the ground floor and heat on the second floor, and were able to get the fire under control at 3:57 a.m.

Damage is estimated at about $20,000. The cause of the fire was an electrical failure of a plug-in fan, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

The two displaced residents credit their working smoke detector for warning them and saving their lives.