Roof collapses during apartment fire on rue de Morency in Gatineau

A major apartment fire in Gatineau has caused a roof collapse and three buildings to be evacuated.

Firefighters are at the 200 block of rue de Morency in Gatineau, near the intersection of boulevards la Vérendrye and de l'Hôpital.

They were first called there at approximately 3 a.m.

The roof of one apartment building with 32 units has collapsed, while it and two other buildings have been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries.

STO buses have been brought to the scene to offer shelter to people living in these buildings.

The cause is not yet known.