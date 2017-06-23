It wasn't exactly a stop-the-presses moment when Ottawa's Auditor General Ken Hughes found that the secretive process behind the controversial Mooney's Bay Giver 150 project lacked transparency.

After all, the decision to partner with a television production company to build a $2-million, Canada-themed playground in time for July 1, 2017 was announced last year as a fait accompli, with no approval from council on the location or expenditure of $1 million in public money, nor any public consultation.

But what was a bit of a surprise coming from Hughes during Thursday's meeting of the city's audit committee was that the playground deal did not "break any relevant by-laws, policies, procedures or other applicable requirements."

No proper policy

There are two city policies that could have applied to the program.

One is the Ottawa Options Policy, for unsolicited bids. Although the production company, Sinking Ship, came to the city with an unsolicited offer to build a park, the fact that the city was fronting half the bill led the auditor general's office to conclude that the relationship was more of a partnership.

The second policy — the only one that might apply — is the Community Partnership Major Capital Grant Program. This policy isn't perfect either, however, as it's meant for non-profit community-type organizations, which Sinking Ship Entertainment is not. Even more relevant, the policy explicitly says the grants must go to committee and council for approval.

It turns out there is no city policy that truly fits what Sinking Ship wanted to do: contribute half the costs of a public project for a specific location.

So what's a city manager to do with a proposal that doesn't fit into any existing proposals? Apparently barrel ahead behind closed doors, ignoring the usual city protocols, all in order to meet the deadline of a television production company.

You might think that saying no policies were broken because none existed is something of a loophole. Hughes prefers to call it a "gap."

"Although it's hard to believe when a city has been around for 150 years, there continue to be things from time to time that we haven't seen before," Hughes told reporters.

Ottawa Auditor General Ken Hughes said the playground deal did not 'break any relevant by-laws, policies, procedures or other applicable requirements.'

"And I understand that you can want to pursue something, if you can't make it fit any of the existing policies, in my mind it doesn't mean you should throw it out, it means you should look at any applicable policies that would apply — for example, consulting with residents, accounting and transparency policies."

City bent rules to meet TV production company's schedule

But city staff didn't do any of those things because it wouldn't have fit in with Sinking Ship's timeline.

"That was a big issue," said Dan Chenier, the general manager of the city's parks and recreation. "If we would have had more time, we probably would have gone with the community partnership process and a report to council, as a way of fully discussing this.

"The timelines just wouldn't have allowed it because it had to be ready for this year to be a 2017 project."

While staff was busy trying to contort its own rules to fit Sinking Ship's television-filming schedule, they found little time to document meetings, to write down what was discussed and what decisions were made, according to the AG.

No consultation better than too little?

It's still not clear why staff couldn't have "walked" this project onto a committee or council agenda. That's a process where the staff introduce a last-minute item outside the usual rules because of time constraints. Doing so requires waiving the rules of procedures, but it's done all the time.

There is no reason city staff couldn't have gone to committee, explained the scope of the project and why the city was rushing the usual process. Sure, the report would have been flimsy. And the public would have screamed bloody murder for not being given enough lead time to be consulted. But at least it would have been something.

When asked about this option, Chenier argued on Thursday that it couldn't have gone down that way, "not with sufficient consultation."

So in the face of not having enough time to consult residents properly, the city chose not to consult them — or elected officials — at all.