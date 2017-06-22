Ottawa's auditor general has determined the secretive process leading to the approval of the Mooney's Bay Giver 150 playground lacked transparency and failed to follow the city's own principles on consultation.

There was "little to no evidence of consideration of public engagement or consultation," Auditor General Ken Hughes told council's audit committee Thursday morning.

Despite that, the city was not "in direct breach" of any bylaws or other rules, Hughes said.

​In May 2016, the city announced it had entered into a deal with television production company Sinking Ship Entertainment to build a playground at Mooney's Bay.

The decision on the location — and to spend $1 million in public money — was made with no approval from council and zero public consultation. Sinking Ship also contributed $1 million in materials and labour, among other things.

City working on new policy

Dan Chenier, the general manager of parks and recreation and the senior manager who oversaw the project, said city staff are working on a policy for dealing with these sorts of offers. The policy is expected to come to council for approval by the end of this year, or in early 2018.

Earlier this year, the city's integrity commissioner found improper, unregistered lobbying had occurred during the secret talks that preceded the project.

"I think that Giver 150 has reminded us that in some instances we have policies and procedures in place that would allow us to be more transparent to the citizens as we evaluate such projects," said Hughes.

"If you engage in certain behaviour that we do not approve, there are consequences," the auditor general added, although it's unclear what those might be.

Hughes delivered his findings in a verbal report to the audit committee Thursday, but his written report is not yet available.