Man dead after suspected overdose at Montebello Rockfest
9 hospitalized since music festival kicked off Thursday, paramedics say
A 25-year-old man has died from a suspected drug overdose during the Montobello Rockfest music festival in western Quebec.
Gatineau paramedics at the festival campground, approximately halfway between Ottawa and Montreal, were notified of a man in cardiac arrest at about 8 a.m. Friday.
The 25-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics said the death could be drug-related. The man's identity has not been released.
He was one of the nine people taken to hospital between Thursday afternoon, the festival's opening day, and 9 a.m. Friday.
Two other people overdosed on drugs at the festival, with one requiring the opioid-reversing drug naloxone.
Paramedics from nearby communities such as Thurso and Saint-Andre-Avellin are on site.
The three-day festival bills itself as the largest rock festival in Canada
With files from Kimberley Molina