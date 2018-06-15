Skip to Main Content
Man dead after suspected overdose at Montebello Rockfest
New

Man dead after suspected overdose at Montebello Rockfest

A 25-year-old man has died from a suspected drug overdose during the Montobello Rockfest music festival in western Quebec.

9 hospitalized since music festival kicked off Thursday, paramedics say

CBC News ·
Fans enjoy The Offspring's set at Montebello Rockfest on June 23, 2017. (Denis Babin/CBC)

A 25-year-old man has died from a suspected drug overdose during the Montobello Rockfest music festival in western Quebec.

Gatineau paramedics at the festival campground, approximately halfway between Ottawa and Montreal, were notified of a man in cardiac arrest at about 8 a.m. Friday.

The 25-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics said the death could be drug-related. The man's identity has not been released.

He was one of the nine people taken to hospital between Thursday afternoon, the festival's opening day, and 9 a.m. Friday.

Two other people overdosed on drugs at the festival, with one requiring the opioid-reversing drug naloxone.

Paramedics from nearby communities such as Thurso and Saint-Andre-Avellin are on site.

The three-day festival bills itself as the largest rock festival in Canada

With files from Kimberley Molina

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us