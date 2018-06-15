Man dead after suspected overdose at Montebello Rockfest

A 25-year-old man has died from a suspected drug overdose during the Montobello Rockfest music festival in western Quebec.

Gatineau paramedics at the festival campground, approximately halfway between Ottawa and Montreal, were notified of a man in cardiac arrest at about 8 a.m. Friday.

The 25-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics said the death could be drug-related. The man's identity has not been released.

He was one of the nine people taken to hospital between Thursday afternoon, the festival's opening day, and 9 a.m. Friday.

Two other people overdosed on drugs at the festival, with one requiring the opioid-reversing drug naloxone.

Paramedics from nearby communities such as Thurso and Saint-Andre-Avellin are on site.

The three-day festival bills itself as the largest rock festival in Canada