Montebello Rockfest announced its 2017 festival lineup Wednesday, featuring some of the biggest names in heavy metal, hard rock, punk, and hip hop spanning five decades of music.

German industrial metal band Rammstein, American rock group Queens of the Stone Age, and punk legend Iggy Pop top the bill, taking place June 22-25 in Montebello, Que., about an hour east of Ottawa.

This is the 12th edition of the popular festival, which bills itself as "the largest rock festival in Canada."

Iggy Pop performs in Los Angeles in 2015. He's one of the headliners of this year's Montebello Rockfest. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (The Associated Press)

And it runs the gamut of rock: from thrash metal pioneers Megadeth, and hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan, to pop-punk band The Offspring, whose hit songs date back to the 1990s.

The bulk of the programming happens on June 23 and 24, to coincide with the St-Jean-Baptiste Day holiday in Quebec.

Other bands in the lineup include Alexisonfire, Bad Religion, Pennywise, At the Drive-In, Eagles of Death Metal, and Bullet For My Valentine.

Returning to the bill is Dee Snider of Twisted Sister. After the 2016 edition of the festival, a crew member posted a critical blog post on the 80s band's website, denouncing the band's treatment. The post was later removed.

New to Rockfest this year are a tattoo convention and a gourmet food zone.

Tickets are currently on sale at the festival website.