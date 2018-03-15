A wave of late 1990s nostalgia will be crashing through west Quebec this summer at the annual Montebello Rockfest.

The festival, which announced its lineup earlier this week, will take place June 14-16 in the small town of 900 people halfway between Ottawa and Montreal.

The bill includes a number of bands familiar to anyone who grew up in the 90s, including Weezer, Tenacious D, Jimmy Eat World, Stone Temple Pilots, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid and Sum 41.

It's the 13th year the festival's been held in the town.

Tickets are currently available on the festival's website.