Mìwàte, the elaborate sound and light show that awed spectators over the past month, lit up Chaudière Falls for the final time Sunday — the final time this year, at least.

While the show was only planned to run from Oct. 6 to Nov. 5, Ottawa 2017 executive director Guy Laflamme suggested the production could return in 2018.

Laflamme cautioned nothing is set in stone, but told Radio-Canada all partners are in favour of bringing Mìwàte back next year.

"We are working very closely with Hydro Ottawa, Tourism Ottawa, the Ottawa [Gatineau Hotel] Association and the people of [the Algonquin community of] Pikwàkanagàn to bring back the production," Laflamme said in French.

The production opened Chaudière Falls, a sacred place to Indigenous communities in and around Ottawa, to the public for the first time in a century.

Saw a rainy #Miwate on its final night, and it did not disappoint. A great chance to see a "hidden" part of Ottawa up close. #Ottawa2017 pic.twitter.com/9bHo9MnfAT — @dawdsCAN

The show was part of this year's Canada 150 celebrations, and was intended to recognize Indigenous people and cultures in Canada.

The light display ran in a 10-minute loop, and it took spectators about 30 minutes to see the full production.

Mìwàte attracted some 45,000 visitors, but it also attracted criticism from some Indigenous groups and their supporters who called the show disrespectful and protested the use of the sacred site.