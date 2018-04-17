Mississippi Mills reviewing flag policy after Humboldt tribute uproar

The town of Mississippi Mills is reviewing its official flag-lowering policy following controversy over its response to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Following the April 6 crash in Saskatchewan that killed 16 and saw a nation-wide outpouring of grief and sympathy, Mississippi Mills residents emailed Mayor Shaun McLaughlin to ask that the flag outside the Almonte Community Centre and Curling Rink be lowered in tribute.

One woman got an email back from the mayor's office saying the town's flag protocol is meant only for "sad events within our community."

The response prompted an outcry on both sides of the debate, while residents took it upon themselves to lower, then raise the flag.

On Tuesday the municipality issued a news release stating it was taking another look at its flag policy.

"In light of this tragedy, and in response to the passion expressed within the community, staff will be reviewing the current Municipal Flag Policy and making recommendations to include provisions that would take into consideration tragedies such as this one," it said.

McLaughlin had already floated the idea of drafting a new policy in a blog post, where he accused some of his critics of turning the spat into a partisan issue.

According to the municipality's current policy, the town's Canadian flag should by flown at half-mast following the death of current or former politicians such as the prime minister or premier, or MPs or MPPs who have represented Mississippi MIlls.

It also allows for "special events recognized by the Canadian Government that recognize the death of a universal major figure."