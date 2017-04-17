Ontario Provincial Police have used helicopters and police dogs in their search for a woman who disappeared over the Easter weekend from Loyalist Township, a community about 20 kilometres west of Kingston, Ont.

Maria "Tiny" DeWagner, 56, was last seen at her home in the township on Thursday, April 13, according to the OPP's Napanee detachment.

Maria DeWagner hasn't been seen since Thursday, April 13. At the time she was wearing blue jeans, hiking boots, grey shirt and a sterling silver horse necklace. (OPP)

"Friends and police are concerned for her well-being, as this is unusual behaviour for her," police said in a news release.

The police crime unit and the regional support team are investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

The OPP's emergency response team, canine unit, aviation services and an unmanned aerial system are continuing the search of her property and surrounding areas.

DeWagner is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds, with blue eyes and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, hiking boots, grey shirt and a sterling silver horse necklace.

Police are asking anyone with details or information relating to DeWagner's disappearance to contact the Napanee OPP during business hours at 613-354-3369, or the provincial communication centre toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).