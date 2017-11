Ontario Provincial Police are on the lookout for a steer that went missing last week and could pose a hazard to rural drivers.

The Red Angus steer escaped from a farm on County Road 18 in Augusta Township, north of Prescott, Ont., on Oct. 27, OPP said Friday.

The steer was then spotted near Forsythe Road earlier this week, police said.

Police say the steer could endanger drivers if it crosses or walks alongside country roads.

Anyone who spots the missing animal can call OPP at 613-925-4221.