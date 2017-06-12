Ottawa police are asking for help to find a 39-year-old missing Inuk woman.

Mary Papatsie was last seen in Ottawa in late April, police said in a media release issued June 12.

Officers were recently asked to check on her home in central Ottawa but didn't find her, said spokesperson Const. Marc Soucy.

Papatsie is described as standing five feet two to five feet three inches tall, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds, with long, straight brown hair. She also has a small scar above her left eye from a piercing, police said.

Anyone with information about Papatsie's whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa police missing persons unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.