The on-again, off-again plans to replace the turf at Minto Field in Ottawa are on again after the city came up with a cheaper plan.

The city spent $1.3 million to replace the field at the Nepean Sportsplex in 2015 to make it better suited for field hockey, but football teams quickly complained the new surface was too rough and scratchy for players.

This winter the city said it would move that turf to fields where people don't fall as often and install a new surface, but called off those plans in late July when they couldn't find an option within its budget.

Now the city said in an email Monday it has found a "creative, innovative and lower cost solution" to replace the turf at a cost of just under $800,000, with the support of all its user groups.

"Replacement of the turf will provide a better playing surface for the variety of sports played at this site and will increase the number of users that can benefit from the facility," said Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facilities.

'We finally have our home back'

"It will allow football and soccer to return to active use of the field, and allow field hockey to continue their use."

The general manager of the Myers Riders football club, which has been kept off its main field the last two seasons, called it fabulous news.

"We finally have our home back," said Tina Milito.

"It also gives our players a sense of pride to be able to call someplace home and logistically, it will make things much easier to schedule and help lower our costs."

Milito said they'd had to pay to use fields in Beckwith Township, which is further away, or at the University of Ottawa, which was expensive.

The team also couldn't fundraise by running a canteen when they were away from Minto Field, she said.

Money from developer fund

The money is coming out of the city's cash-in-lieu of parkland money, where developers who don't include park space in their projects instead give money to the ward and city to fund park projects elsewhere.

About $600,000 is coming from the city-wide fund, while $100,000 each will come from the funds from Knoxdale-Merivale, which includes the field, and the neighbouring Barrhaven ward.

Chenier said the field will close by early October for construction to begin and if the weather cooperates, it could be ready in the spring.

The outgoing turf will be stored by the city, with the goal of finding another place where it could be used for field hockey.