A 69-year-old Minnesota man has died after a crash Saturday afternoon at an eastern Ontario boat regatta, police say.

The man's boat became airborne during one of the races on Lower Rideau Lake at the Rideau Ferry Regatta, said the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the man was ejected from his boat. Lanark County paramedics took him to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man's name has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled to take place at the Ottawa Hospital, OPP said.

Regatta's 120th anniversary

According to the regatta's website, the two-day event in Rideau Ferry, Ont., features races in which boaters' speeds can reach up to 160 km/h.

This year also marks the the 120th anniversary of the regatta.

OPP continue to investigate. Rideau Ferry is approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.