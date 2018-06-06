Ministry still steamed at coffee shop despite name change

A Stittsville coffee shop has been served a heavy fine for failing to comply with orders from the Ministry of Labour — despite an apparent attempt to change its corporate identity.

Following an incident in March 2016, an inspector visited the coffee shop at 1300 Stittsville Main St. and issued 15 orders. The ministry followed up with an information package to help the owner comply.

The inspector returned to the café four times and found four of the 15 orders had not been dealt with. That's when the company operating the coffee shop changed its name to Gaia Java Coffee Company Ltd.

Ministry re-issued orders

Despite the new name, the company's corporate directors remained in place, the ministry said in a news release. The ministry re-issued the four orders, but the company failed to comply.

The company was convicted in May and fined $15,000 for each outstanding violation, for a total of $60,000.

The company has been ordered to post a copy of its workplace health and safety policy, conduct a violence risk assessment and make sure both supervisors and staff get workplace safety training.

The coffee shop is no longer in business, but the company remains active, the ministry said.