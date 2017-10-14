Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier is hoping Canadians will be able to sing a more inclusive O Canada during Persons Day on Oct. 18 — the annual day that commemorates the famous "Persons Case" which, in 1929, challenged the notion that women couldn't sit in the Canadian Senate because they were not "qualified persons."

"I think it would be great for our Canadian society and I think we have the support of the majority of Canadians that would support equality in the national anthem," said Fortier.

She was referring to Bill C-210, the private member's bill of former Ottawa-Vanier MP Mauril Bélanger, which would replace the line "in all thy sons command" with "in all of us command" in the anthem.

"First, I think we have to recognize that Bill C-210 has been in the Senate for a long while," said Fortier.

"I believe our new leader of the Conservative party is encouraging the senators to play that political game."

Fortier said she believes there have been intentional delays in the bill. It has faced strong opposition from senators and members of Parliament.

Critics say 'no' to changing anthem

One critic of the proposed change is Conservative Senator David Wells.

"I'm not supportive of changing the anthem to make it politically correct," the senator from Newfoundland and Labrador said.

"I think it's already correct. It references actual things in the past which the anthem celebrates and commemorates. The anthem right now is inclusive of all Canadians."

He said he's received hundreds of emails from Canadians across the country, asking to keep the anthem unchanged.

"I believe the anthem, like our flag and many of our national symbols, have a degree of sacredness. And I think to change it for political correctness is a mistake."