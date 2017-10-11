An Ottawa charity is worried a proposed increase to Ontario's minimum wage could spell the end of its summer camp for children with autism.

"It's going to have a critical impact on our ability to deliver the service and to deliver it affordably," said Brenda Reisch, executive director of Children at Risk.

For seven years, Children at Risk has offered an all-day summer camp to high-needs children with autism in Ottawa. Close to 170 children attended camp last summer and Reisch said there is huge demand from parents who — like her — have a child with autism.

But with a proposed increase to Ontario's minimum wage looming, Reisch said the resulting $60,000 increase in her organization's staffing costs could jeopardize the camp's future.

"If the families can't afford the rate that we might have to put it at because we can't get funding," Reisch said. "That could mean the end of the camp."

Treating workers fairly

Ontario Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne proposed the minimum wage hike last May as part of Bill 148 — a package of changes to Ontario's labour laws.

The province's minimum wage currently stands at $11.60 an hour. If the hike is approved, the minimum wage will rise to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018, before rising further to $15 an hour the following January.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne announced the minimum wage increase earlier this year, arguing more disposable income will give a boost Ontario's economy. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

In announcing the changes, Wynne said the wage increase was about treating workers fairly.

"People are working longer. Jobs are less secure. Benefits are harder to come by and protections are fewer and fewer," Wynne said. "In a time of change like this, when the very nature of work is being transformed, we need to make certain that our workers are treated fairly."

Calls for slower increase

Children at Risk is not the only nonprofit worried about the increase. Cathy Taylor, the executive director of the Ontario Nonprofit Network, an independent advocacy network for the province's 55,000 non-profits and charities, said many groups are scrambling to come up with a plan.

"The short notice is problematic," Taylor said, as the first wage hike will occur in this fiscal year, even though organizations have already passed their budgets.

"There will be implications," Taylor said, "and many organizations aren't sure where those dollars will come from."

'[Workers] need to start living out of poverty now, rather than in four or five years.' - Silviu Riley, organizer with Fight for $15 & Fairness Ottawa

Reisch said more time is needed for charities and businesses to adapt to the changes.

She is backing a proposal made by the Keep Ontario Working coalition on behalf of the province's employers, recommending the timeline for the increase be extended as long as five years.

"That would be more fair," Reisch said. "That's what might actually save a lot of jobs, and it's going to save possibly our camp."

'Tip of the iceberg'

Silviu Riley, an organizer with Fight for $15 & Fairness Ottawa, a grassroots campaign of workers, students and union members pushing for better working conditions and an increase to the minimum wage, rejected the call for a delay.

"We can always say that, 'It should be delayed. It should be delayed.' But it'll always be delayed into the future and never implemented for workers," Riley said. "They need to start living outside of poverty now, rather than in four or five years."

Reisch agrees that workers deserve better compensation, but said doesn't know how her charity will deal with the shortfall. She also expects to have to pay more for outings and services at other venues.

Children play at Children at Risk's Camp Kaleidoscope in summer 2017. The organization's executive director, Brenda Reisch, worries the camp might not be able to afford the Ontario's government's proposed minimum wage hike. (Supplied by Children at Risk)

"It's all going to be more expensive, because all those places have to pay their people more money as well," Reisch said.

The charity has raised their weekly fee from $425 to $500, and she worries the increase might prevent some children from attending camp next year.

"The families that have more disposable income and can send their child to camp will probably still continue to do it," she said. "The ones who don't — those children are going to lose out."