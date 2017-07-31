The Mingle Room Bar & Lounge on Rideau Street is shutting down a little more than a month after a former high school and university football star from Ottawa was shot to death out front, says the councillor for the area.

On Monday Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who had previously expressed concern about the bar, tweeted that "we have been successful at closing down" the Mingle Room.

We have been successful at closing down #MingleRoom - a problematic spot on #RideauStreet thanks to property owner for collaboration. pic.twitter.com/BJLeWzwI1v — @MathieuFleury

He also thanked the property owner for collaborating.

Ashton Dickson, 25, was killed by a single gunshot outside the Ottawa bar in the early hours of June 26. Dickson played running back at St. Patrick's High School in Ottawa and later at St. Francis Xavier University.

At the time of the shooting, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau told reporters the incident began as a "minor argument" inside the Mingle Room Bar and Grill before spilling out into the street.

The bar's manager, Ardy Rahmani, confirmed there was an argument between Dickson and another patron over cutting in line, but Rahmani said it had nothing to do with the homicide that later occurred.

"I truly believe what happened outside, was an argument of its own," said Rahmani, who has been managing the Mingle Room since it opened three and a half years ago.

"Prior to the homicide happening, nothing inside indicated to myself or my staff that there was going to be an altercation outside, that there would be a death that would occur."

Neighbours upset

Nearby residents and business owners then started a petition to shut down the bar.

Fleury said he was concerned Mingle Room was operating as a nightclub when it is zoned as a restaurant.

"I love for that business to be open in the daytime, to have a morning use, midday use and evening use," said Fleury in June.

"Right now it's all night operations and from a community standpoint we would love to see a different type of business there."