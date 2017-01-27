Milos Raonic, Canada's top men's tennis player, has pulled out of next month's Davis Cup tie in Ottawa against Great Britain because of an adductor injury.

Raonic, ranked third in the world, said he suffered the injury during one of his matches at the Australian Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Rafael Nadal.

In a statement issued by Tennis Canada, Raonic said the adductor injury would be keeping him off the court for a few weeks and that he was "sad and disappointed" to be missing the tie.

Raonic's withdrawal comes only a few days after world No. 1 Andy Murray was conspicuously absent from Great Britain's squad, leaving the three-day tournament without both of its biggest draws.

Tennis Canada said Raonic would be replaced on the team by Peter Polansky, most recently ranked 132nd in the world.

Polansky joins similarly-ranked Vasek Pospisil, veteran doubles specialist Daniel Nestor, and left-handed teen phenom Denis Shapovalov on Canada's team.

The British team will feature Kyle Edmund, Daniel Evans, Dominic Inglot, and Jamie Murray.

The matches are scheduled to take place Feb. 3-5 at TD Place Arena.