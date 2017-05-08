While water levels appear to have peaked on the Ottawa River, the Canadian Armed Forces remain on the scene in Gatineau, helping residents deal with the worst of the spring floods.

On Monday more than 800 people had voluntarily left their homes because of the floodwaters and roughly 283,000 sandbags had been distributed to help keep the water at bay, according to the city's latest update.

Federal government buildings will remain closed for a second straight day Tuesday, as will many municipal buildings.

Radio-Canada was able to join soldiers on a ride-along Monday, as they made their way through parts of the city still underwater.

En direction d'une maison dont le sous-sol risque d'être inondé d'une minute à l'autre #iciottgat avec l'armée canadienne et des sacs sable pic.twitter.com/rni02wJzCw — @Laurie_Trudel

L'eau est montée très haut sur la rue St-Sauveur on voit seulement le dessus de bornes fontaines à certains endroits #inondations pic.twitter.com/jsSoWCKiLN — @Laurie_Trudel