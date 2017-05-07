Between 80 and 100 Canadian military personnel have been dispatched to the hardest hit areas of the Outoauais, including Gatineau, to assist with relief efforts after relentless flooding and heavy rainfall over the past week.

The first contingent first arrived in Gatineau Saturday evening, after Quebec officials announced 400 soldiers would be deployed across parts of Quebec to deal with the devastating affects of rising water levels. Soldiers are also being deployed to Rigaud, Laval, and Shawinigan.

Troops will also be sent to Pontiac, which declared a state of emergency Saturday, as well as MRC de Pontiac and Gracefield.

Military has arrived in West Quebec to help areas most hard hit by flooding #ottnews #gatnews pic.twitter.com/MjmYT0QW1z — @AshleyBurkeCBC

Soldiers are being tasked with filling sandbags and rescuing families in homes that can't be reached because of the flooding. They departed Sunday morning from their headquarters in Gatineau in armoured vehicles to help families most affected by the flooding, and to survey the damage rising water levels have caused since some streets have transformed into rivers.

The commander of D squadron was scheduled to meet with Gatineau Mayor Maxime Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin at 8:30 a.m. ET. Sunday.

Section of Hwy. 50 closed in Gatineau

The water level has risen so dangerously high that the westbound Highway 50 in Gatineau had to be shut down Saturday evening between de la Gappe Boulevard and Montcalm Street until further notice. The closure has also prompted the shutdown of the Draveurs Bridge over the Gatineau River.

Motorists are asked to follow the signs for the detour.

Authorities are also concerned about the rising water level near the Chaudière Bridge as the current is surging directly underneath it Sunday morning.

Quyon Ferry closed

West of Ottawa, the Quyon Ferry closed late Saturday night.

The ferry transports hundreds of commuters daily across the Ottawa River between Fitzroy Harbour and Quyon, Que.

Owner Don McColgan said flooding on the Quebec side of the crossing made it too dangerous for vehicles to approach the docking area.

Depending on when water levels recede, McColgan said the ferry will hopefully reopen by Wednesday.

Some 2,000 volunteers showed up at Campeau Arena in Gatineau Saturday, May 6 to help fill sandbags for residents affected by flooding. (City of Gatineau)

Communities rally to help

Approximately 2,000 volunteers helped fill more than 25,000 sandbags Saturday at Campeau Arena in Gatineau.

At one point Saturday, after a flurry of phone calls to the city's 311 service, the City of Gatineau urged people not to call in to inquire about volunteering and to simply head directly to any location to help out.

In Ottawa, Coun. Eli El-Chantiry – whose ward includes a flooded Constance Bay – said 60,000 sandbags are headed to the capital to assist with relief efforts. On Bayview Drive, one of the hardest hit streets in Constance Bay, residents waded through waist-deep water Saturday afternoon as fire crews went door to door, checking on people.

Significant rainfall

According to Environment Canada, 117 millimetres of rain has fallen over the region since May 1 and more rain is in the forecast for Sunday. Showers are expected to taper off in the afternoon, followed by a 40 per cent chance of rain for the rest of the day.

There's also a 40 per cent chance of rain for Monday and the city will likely not see the sun come out, at least partially, until Tuesday.