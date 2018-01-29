Another mild January weekend has forced Mosaïvernales to close temporarily.

The winter exhibit at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau will be closed as a team of sculptors rework the snow sculptures that partially melted over the weekend because of the weather.

This isn't the first time this year that Mother Nature shut down outdoor activities in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

The National Capital Commission closed the Rideau Canal Skateway temporarily Saturday night after the temperature hit a high of 7 C in the afternoon.

It was the third time the skateway has been closed this season after opening Jan. 5.

Mosaïvernales visitors from this past weekend are invited back to the illuminated snow sculpture exhibit once it reopens, and will be allowed to enter the park for free with their tickets.

The snowy exhibition opened to the public on Friday and will run until March 4, weather permitting.