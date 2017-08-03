Long-time Ottawa Senators forward Mike Fisher — who captained the Nashville Predators since September 2016 — has decided to hang up his skates after 17 seasons, but not before leaving quite an impression on Canada's capital.

Fisher played 11 seasons in Ottawa, which included one Stanley Cup final appearance, during some of the franchise's best years.

The Peterborough, Ont., native was also very involved in the local community. Ottawa fell in love with Fisher.

Ottawa resident Joe Boughner shared a story about Fisher on Twitter.

He detailed the time Fisher joined a practice for a house league hockey team he coached in Ottawa.

Boughner's Twitter thread discussed how Fisher goofed around with the kids, who were about 10 years old, in the mid-2000s.

He also explained how he worried Fisher would injure himself and hurt the Senators' playoff hopes in the process. But, everything turned out just fine.

Here is one of the greatest memories from Fisher's time in Ottawa. He scored the overtime winner over Toronto in 2004.

