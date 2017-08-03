Long-time Ottawa Senators forward Mike Fisher — who captained the Nashville Predators since September 2016 — has decided to hang up his skates after 17 seasons, but not before leaving quite an impression on Canada's capital.

Fisher played 11 seasons in Ottawa, which included one Stanley Cup final appearance, during some of the franchise's best years.

He played 675 games in a #Sens uniform with pride and class.



Congrats to Mike Fisher on a truly great career. pic.twitter.com/diNDM1faza — @Senators

The Peterborough, Ont., native was also very involved in the local community. Ottawa fell in love with Fisher.

@mikefisher1212 Congrats on an awesome career and thanks from Ottawa!! — @kimdaycare

Mike Fisher should be everyone's favourite Ottawa Senator. https://t.co/6KbZb0Tfc0 — @Geller18

The fact that Mike Fisher remains a fan favourite in Ottawa ~6years after being traded says so much... congrats @mikefisher1212 — @mRodrums

@mikefisher1212 You're one of my all-time favourite Senators. Your fans in Ottawa & Nashville were lucky to have you. All the best! — @JohnstonWriter

Ottawa resident Joe Boughner shared a story about Fisher on Twitter.

He detailed the time Fisher joined a practice for a house league hockey team he coached in Ottawa.

Mike Fisher is retiring and I've got A Story to tell about him. I think I've probably told it here before but, whatever. Here we go. — @joeboughner

Boughner's Twitter thread discussed how Fisher goofed around with the kids, who were about 10 years old, in the mid-2000s.

He also explained how he worried Fisher would injure himself and hurt the Senators' playoff hopes in the process. But, everything turned out just fine.

Anyway, they did the drill, Fisher slid and laughed along with them and everything was fine. Because dude's a pro. — @joeboughner

Here is one of the greatest memories from Fisher's time in Ottawa. He scored the overtime winner over Toronto in 2004.

Archives: Mike Fisher OT winner0:23

Share your memories of Mike Fisher in the comment thread below, or tweet us @CBCOttawa.